Pulse Nightclub shooting 10 years later: What happened, victims, Orlando memorial

The Brief Orlando is preparing to mark 10 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people and injured dozens more on June 12, 2016. The tragedy sparked worldwide tributes, annual remembrance ceremonies and years of debate over how to preserve the Pulse site. The anniversary also renews focus on survivors, victims’ families and the lasting impact the attack had on Central Florida’s LGBTQ and Hispanic communities.



It has been 10 years since the deadly mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in downtown Orlando – where 49 men and women were killed, and more than 50 others were hurt, while celebrating Latin Night at the LGBTQ club.

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The FBI said it was an act of terrorism.

Ten years later, the Pulse Nightclub building was demolished, and the site razed, to make room for a permanent memorial, which is expected to begin construction this fall and open sometime in 2027.

What happened at Pulse?

The backstory:

At 2:02 a.m. on June 12, 2026, 911 calls reported a shooting inside Pulse Nightclub, where some 300 people were inside celebrating Latin Night, many of them members of Orlando's LGBTQ and Hispanic communities.

The attack unfolded over several hours as people hid in bathrooms, behind bars, and in dressing rooms, while police and law enforcement surrounded the building, crisis negotiators talked with the suspect, and responders rescued some from inside the building. Around 5 a.m., hours after the first shots were fired, law enforcement used an armored vehicle and explosives to breach a wall into the club. The shooter was shot and killed.

In the end, 49 people were killed, and 58 others were hurt.

It was an attack that stunned Orlando and the nation. The FBI described the attack as an act of terrorism. The shooter called 911 three times and reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, the Boston Marathon bombers, and to another man killed in Syria, the FBI said.

Orlando’s response and community reaction

Local perspective:

In the days following the shooting, thousands gathered across Central Florida for vigils, prayer services and memorial events.

Makeshift memorials filled the area outside Pulse with flowers, candles, photographs, rainbow flags and handwritten messages. Churches, businesses and local organizations opened their doors to survivors and victims’ families, while blood donation centers saw an overwhelming turnout from residents wanting to help.

The tragedy deeply impacted Orlando’s LGBTQ community, but support extended far beyond Central Florida. Landmarks across the world were lit in rainbow colors in honor of the victims.

Remembering the 49 Angels killed in Pulse shooting

Dig deeper:

The 49 people killed in the Pulse shooting are known in Orlando as the "49 Angels." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old. Many of them were young men and women celebrating a night out together.

Here are the names of those lost:

Akyra Monet Murray

Alejandro Barrios Martinez

Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe

Angel Luis Candelario Padró

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

Antonio Davon Brown

Brenda Marquez McCool

Christopher Andrew Leinonen

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz

Cory James Connell

Darryl "DJ" Burt, II

Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)

Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)

Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.

Enrique L. Rios Jr.

Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)

Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)

Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez

Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez

Jason Benjamin Josaphat

Javier Jorge Reyes

Jean Carlo Mendez Perez

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)

Jerry Wright

Joel Rayón Paniagua

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)

Juan Chavez Martinez

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez

Juan Ramón Guerrero

Kimberly Jean Morris

Leroy Valentin Fernández

Luis D. Conde

Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo

Luis Sergio Vielma

Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)

Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)

Miguel Angel Honorato

Oscar Aracena

Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala

Shane Evan Tomlinson

Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández

Stanley Almodovar III

Tevin Eugene Crosby

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)

The Survivors

Over the years, several survivors of the Pulse shooting have shared their stories. Survivors and families were given the option to tour the Pulse Nightclub venue in 2025, nine years after the shooting. Officials said 23 of the 49 victims' families toured the site. Others declined. Around 250 people had signed up to visit the site.

In 2026, the site was demolished to make way for construction of a permanent memorial.

Pulse Memorial: Timeline, design, construction, what's next

Until 2026, the Pulse sign and Pulse nightclub building largely stood as it did on June 12, 2016, on S. Orange Avenue Road, not far from downtown Orlando. Efforts to build a memorial have been in the works over the years, but were marred by increasing costs, the COVID-19 pandemic, disorganization and trust with the now-defunct onePulse Foundation.

Earlier this year, the Pulse sign was removed and preserved and various items and artifacts from inside the building were removed — some intended to be part of a permanent memorial, including part of the club's dance floor. The building and site were then demolished.

The City of Orlando purchased the property and building for several million dollars and took over efforts to build a permanent memorial. The memorial has been designed and approved. Construction is set to begin as early as Septembet 2026 with an opening expected sometime in 2027.

Renderings: Orlando Pulse Memorial

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pulse Memorial rendering

What do we know about the gunman

Police and the FBI identified the Pulse nightclub shooter as 29-year-old Omar Mateen, a security guard from Fort Pierce, Florida. The FBI said during the shooting, Mateen made three 911 calls, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. He was shot and killed by law enforcement inside Pulse, hours after the shooting started.

In 2017, Mateen's wife was accused of lying to the FBI and helping to plan the Orlando attack. She was acquitted of all charges in 2018. Her defense said she had no knowledge of the attack and that she was emotionally abused by her husband.