Pulse Nightclub shooting 10 years later: What happened, victims, Orlando memorial
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 10 years since the deadly mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in downtown Orlando – where 49 men and women were killed, and more than 50 others were hurt, while celebrating Latin Night at the LGBTQ club.
At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The FBI said it was an act of terrorism.
Ten years later, the Pulse Nightclub building was demolished, and the site razed, to make room for a permanent memorial, which is expected to begin construction this fall and open sometime in 2027.
What happened at Pulse?
The backstory:
At 2:02 a.m. on June 12, 2026, 911 calls reported a shooting inside Pulse Nightclub, where some 300 people were inside celebrating Latin Night, many of them members of Orlando's LGBTQ and Hispanic communities.
The attack unfolded over several hours as people hid in bathrooms, behind bars, and in dressing rooms, while police and law enforcement surrounded the building, crisis negotiators talked with the suspect, and responders rescued some from inside the building. Around 5 a.m., hours after the first shots were fired, law enforcement used an armored vehicle and explosives to breach a wall into the club. The shooter was shot and killed.
In the end, 49 people were killed, and 58 others were hurt.
It was an attack that stunned Orlando and the nation. The FBI described the attack as an act of terrorism. The shooter called 911 three times and reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, the Boston Marathon bombers, and to another man killed in Syria, the FBI said.
Orlando’s response and community reaction
Local perspective:
In the days following the shooting, thousands gathered across Central Florida for vigils, prayer services and memorial events.
Makeshift memorials filled the area outside Pulse with flowers, candles, photographs, rainbow flags and handwritten messages. Churches, businesses and local organizations opened their doors to survivors and victims’ families, while blood donation centers saw an overwhelming turnout from residents wanting to help.
The tragedy deeply impacted Orlando’s LGBTQ community, but support extended far beyond Central Florida. Landmarks across the world were lit in rainbow colors in honor of the victims.
Remembering the 49 Angels killed in Pulse shooting
Dig deeper:
The 49 people killed in the Pulse shooting are known in Orlando as the "49 Angels." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old. Many of them were young men and women celebrating a night out together.
Here are the names of those lost:
- Akyra Monet Murray
- Alejandro Barrios Martinez
- Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe
- Angel Luis Candelario Padró
- Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
- Antonio Davon Brown
- Brenda Marquez McCool
- Christopher Andrew Leinonen
- Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz
- Cory James Connell
- Darryl "DJ" Burt, II
- Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)
- Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)
- Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.
- Enrique L. Rios Jr.
- Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)
- Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)
- Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez
- Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez
- Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez
- Jason Benjamin Josaphat
- Javier Jorge Reyes
- Jean Carlo Mendez Perez
- Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)
- Jerry Wright
- Joel Rayón Paniagua
- Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)
- Juan Chavez Martinez
- Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez
- Juan Ramón Guerrero
- Kimberly Jean Morris
- Leroy Valentin Fernández
- Luis D. Conde
- Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon
- Luis Omar Ocasio Capo
- Luis Sergio Vielma
- Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)
- Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)
- Miguel Angel Honorato
- Oscar Aracena
- Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"
- Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)
- Rodolfo Ayala Ayala
- Shane Evan Tomlinson
- Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández
- Stanley Almodovar III
- Tevin Eugene Crosby
- Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado
- Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)
The Survivors
Over the years, several survivors of the Pulse shooting have shared their stories. Survivors and families were given the option to tour the Pulse Nightclub venue in 2025, nine years after the shooting. Officials said 23 of the 49 victims' families toured the site. Others declined. Around 250 people had signed up to visit the site.
In 2026, the site was demolished to make way for construction of a permanent memorial.
Pulse Memorial: Timeline, design, construction, what's next
Until 2026, the Pulse sign and Pulse nightclub building largely stood as it did on June 12, 2016, on S. Orange Avenue Road, not far from downtown Orlando. Efforts to build a memorial have been in the works over the years, but were marred by increasing costs, the COVID-19 pandemic, disorganization and trust with the now-defunct onePulse Foundation.
Earlier this year, the Pulse sign was removed and preserved and various items and artifacts from inside the building were removed — some intended to be part of a permanent memorial, including part of the club's dance floor. The building and site were then demolished.
The City of Orlando purchased the property and building for several million dollars and took over efforts to build a permanent memorial. The memorial has been designed and approved. Construction is set to begin as early as Septembet 2026 with an opening expected sometime in 2027.
Renderings: Orlando Pulse Memorial
Pulse Memorial rendering
What do we know about the gunman
Police and the FBI identified the Pulse nightclub shooter as 29-year-old Omar Mateen, a security guard from Fort Pierce, Florida. The FBI said during the shooting, Mateen made three 911 calls, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. He was shot and killed by law enforcement inside Pulse, hours after the shooting started.
In 2017, Mateen's wife was accused of lying to the FBI and helping to plan the Orlando attack. She was acquitted of all charges in 2018. Her defense said she had no knowledge of the attack and that she was emotionally abused by her husband.
The Source: This story was written based on previous reporting by FOX 35 News.