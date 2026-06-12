Pulse Nightclub shooting: Remembering the 49 victims
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 12, 2026, marks 10 years since the deadly shooting at Pulse Nightclub – one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history and a tragedy that forever changed Orlando.
Many of those killed – known as the 49 Angels – were young men and women celebrating Latin Night at the LGBTQ nightclub.
Earlier this year, the Pulse Nightclub building and site were demolished in preparation for the building of a permanent memorial. Construction is expected to begin in September 2026 with an anticipated dedication and opening sometime in 2027.
Remembering the 49 angels
Those lost during the Pulse shooting are known as the "49 Angels." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old.
Ahead of the 10-year remembrance, the City of Orlando released updated photos of the 49 Angels.
Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr. was killed in the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. (Source: City of Orlando)
- Akyra Monet Murray
- Alejandro Barrios Martinez
- Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe
- Angel Luis Candelario Padró
- Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
- Antonio Davon Brown
- Brenda Marquez McCool
- Christopher Andrew Leinonen
- Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz
- Cory James Connell
- Darryl "DJ" Burt, II
- Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)
- Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)
- Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.
- Enrique L. Rios Jr.
- Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)
- Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)
- Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez
- Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez
- Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez
- Jason Benjamin Josaphat
- Javier Jorge Reyes
- Jean Carlo Mendez Perez
- Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)
- Jerry Wright
- Joel Rayón Paniagua
- Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)
- Juan Chavez Martinez
- Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez
- Juan Ramón Guerrero
- Kimberly Jean Morris
- Leroy Valentin Fernández
- Luis D. Conde
- Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon
- Luis Omar Ocasio Capo
- Luis Sergio Vielma
- Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)
- Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)
- Miguel Angel Honorato
- Oscar Aracena
- Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"
- Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)
- Rodolfo Ayala Ayala
- Shane Evan Tomlinson
- Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández
- Stanley Almodovar III
- Tevin Eugene Crosby
- Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado
- Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the city of Orlando and previous reporting.