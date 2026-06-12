Pulse Nightclub shooting: Remembering the 49 victims

The Brief Central Florida is marking 10 years since the Pulse Nightclub shooting, which killed 49 people and injured dozens more. The victims, known as the "49 Angels," ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old. Many were young Hispanic men and women attending Pulse's popular Latin Night celebration.



June 12, 2026, marks 10 years since the deadly shooting at Pulse Nightclub – one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history and a tragedy that forever changed Orlando.

Many of those killed – known as the 49 Angels – were young men and women celebrating Latin Night at the LGBTQ nightclub.

Earlier this year, the Pulse Nightclub building and site were demolished in preparation for the building of a permanent memorial. Construction is expected to begin in September 2026 with an anticipated dedication and opening sometime in 2027.

Remembering the 49 angels

Those lost during the Pulse shooting are known as the "49 Angels." The victims ranged in age from 18 to 50 years old.

Ahead of the 10-year remembrance, the City of Orlando released updated photos of the 49 Angels.

Image 1 of 49 ▼ Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr. was killed in the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016. (Source: City of Orlando)

Akyra Monet Murray

Alejandro Barrios Martinez

Amanda Lizette Alvear Benabe

Angel Luis Candelario Padró

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

Antonio Davon Brown

Brenda Marquez McCool

Christopher Andrew Leinonen

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz

Cory James Connell

Darryl "DJ" Burt, II

Deonka Deidra Drayton (Dee Dee)

Eddie Jamol-Droy Justice (Brycen Banks)

Edward "Eddie" Manuel Sotomayor Jr.

Enrique L. Rios Jr.

Eric Ivan Ortiz Rivera (Shaky)

Frank Hernandez Escalante (Frankie)

Franky Jimmy De Jesus Velázquez

Gerardo A. Ortiz Jimenez

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez

Jason Benjamin Josaphat

Javier Jorge Reyes

Jean Carlo Mendez Perez

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodriguez (Moñoño)

Jerry Wright

Joel Rayón Paniagua

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega (John)

Juan Chavez Martinez

Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez

Juan Ramón Guerrero

Kimberly Jean Morris

Leroy Valentin Fernández

Luis D. Conde

Luis Daniel "Dani" Wilson Leon

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo

Luis Sergio Vielma

Martin Benitez Torres (Papa)

Mercedez Marisol Flores (Mari)

Miguel Angel Honorato

Oscar Aracena

Paul Terrell Henry "Daddy"

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz (Ommy)

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala

Shane Evan Tomlinson

Simón Adrián Carrillo Fernández

Stanley Almodovar III

Tevin Eugene Crosby

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan (Mary)