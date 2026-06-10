Sloth World: Advocates urge Florida to strengthen sloth protections after deaths tied to attraction

The Brief Animal welfare advocates are urging Florida to permanently ban imports of wild-caught sloths after 56 died in connection with the failed Sloth World attraction. Proposed reforms include stricter regulations, mandatory reporting of sloth deaths and transfers, and a ban on public sloth encounters. Florida wildlife officials are reviewing the recommendations as a temporary import ban is set to expire next month.



Animal welfare advocates and a Central Florida lawmaker are urging state wildlife regulators to adopt stricter protections for sloths following the deaths of dozens of animals tied to a failed Orlando attraction.

The push comes months after 56 sloths died after being brought to Florida for a planned attraction known as Sloth World, which never opened to the public.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), conservationists outlined a five-point proposal aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

The recommendations include permanently banning the importation of wild-caught sloths into Florida, creating a specialized regulatory category for sloths, requiring mandatory reporting of animal deaths and transfers, prohibiting direct-contact sloth encounters and closing what advocates describe as a loophole involving captive-bred animals.

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"First and foremost, we want the ban of imports of wild sloths into Florida to be permanent," said Sam Trull, co-founder of the Sloth Protection Alliance.

Trull and Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, who each lead sloth conservation organizations in Costa Rica, formed the alliance following the Sloth World controversy.

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Their proposal has gained support from State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, who said stronger regulations are needed to protect animal welfare and Florida’s reputation as a tourist destination.

FWC officials confirmed they have received the recommendations and are reviewing them. Conservationists said agency representatives have also contacted them to discuss potential rule changes.

What's next:

The temporary ban on importing wild-caught sloths into Florida is set to expire next month, adding urgency to the debate over whether additional regulations should be adopted.

Advocates said their broader goal is to ensure sloths already living in the United States are properly cared for and protected from exploitation.