Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe offering exclusive preview to passholders ahead of official opening



Universal Orlando Resort’s long-awaited new theme park, Epic Universe, will begin guest previews on April 17 — more than a month ahead of its official opening on May 22.

Who qualifies for the preview?

What we know:

Select audiences, including Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passholders, 2025 Military Freedom Pass Ticket holders, Universal Rewards Signature VISA card members, and guests staying at any Universal Orlando hotel, can now purchase tickets for the limited-time preview period.

Additional ticket access for wider audiences will roll out in the coming weeks, according to Universal officials.

Also opening in time for the previews is Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a 500-room Mediterranean-inspired resort adjacent to Epic Universe. Now accepting reservations for arrivals starting April 16, the hotel features themed dining, a zero-entry pool, and a rooftop bar with views into the theme park. Hotel guests will benefit from a dedicated park entrance and exclusive early admission starting May 23.

Epic Universe lands

Celestial Park

Universal Orlando states that Celestial Park is the "main portal" leading to the four other lands. It is inspired by "astronomical and mythological elements" which "create imaginative sensory delights."

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The Ministry of Magic is the third installment of the wizard-themed lands that Universal Orlando has brought to life. Now guests will be able to explore the wizarding streets of Paris in the 1920s just like Newt Scamander™ from Fantastic Beasts and check out the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World can be best described as stepping into any Super Nintendo game. Guests can expect to be fully immersed in this land!

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Based on the Academy Award-nominated film trilogy, How to Train your Dragon, this land has something for the whole family.

Guests will step into the rugged and rocky land where vikings and dragons live together in harmony!

Dark Universe

Dark Universe is the grim and mythical world that will allow guests to explore the mystery of monsters! The village is full of creatures and experiments from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

LAND GUIDES:

When will Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

How to buy tickets?

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

