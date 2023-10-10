Universal Orlando's secret drink menu is back: Where and how to unlock never-before-tasted beverages

Prepare to be enchanted by Universal Orlando's best-kept secret – a selection of unique, never-before-tasted drinks that can be found at secret locations throughout the park.

The Universal Secret Menu is back, Universal Orlando recently announced. Some of the drinks can be accessed on select Coca-Cola Freestyle machines throughout the park, while others can be ordered at the counter.

There's a twist, though. You have to know where to look, and you have to know who to ask. You're in luck: Here's a guide on where to find Universal Secret Menu drinks:

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Secret drinks available on Coca-Cola Freestyle machines

At the following Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, click on the vault icon on the home screen and draw a "U" on the password screen to unlock the secret menu:

Islands of Adventure

The Burger Digs

Pizza Predattoria

Lemon Slush

Moose Juice, Goose Juice

Comic Strip Cafe

Universal Studios

Mel's Drive-In

Louie's Italian Restaurant

Richter's Burger Co.

KidZone Pizza Company

Men in Black Cart

Lagoon Lemonade

CityWalk

Coke Icon

Secret drinks available at the counter

You can order the following drinks by asking for their specialty name at the counter:

Blood Orange Boba Spritz: Combination of Minute Maid Lemonade and blood orange syrup with dragon fruit bursting boba (can be found at Cafe 4 at Islands of Adventure)

Zero Sugar Chocolate Berry Blast: Combination of Coke Zero, sugar-free chocolate syrup and sugar-free blackberry essence (can be found at Louie's Italian Restaurant in Universal Studios)

Krakatoa Blackberry Fizz: Sprite with a blackberry blast and orange wheel topper (can be found at Whakawaiwai Eats and Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club in Volcano Bay)

Watermelon Spritz: Spritzer made with Sprite and watermelon splash, topped with a watermelon gummy treat (can be found at The Watering Hole at Islands of Adventure)

You can also scan the Secret Menu QR code throughout the park to learn more.