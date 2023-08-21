You can now experience the excitement of Universal's Islands of Adventure from home. Here's how

If you've ever wanted to experience the magic of Islands of Adventure without ever leaving your house, now's your chance.

Universal Orlando Resort has created an official playlist for fans so they can imagine they're swerving through one of Dr. Seuss' most popular stories, strolling across Marvel Super Hero Island or even facing a giant T-rex at Jurassic Park.

"You asked, we listened! The original soundtrack from Universal Islands of Adventure is HERE," the theme park shared on social media.

Among the songs is "The Call to Adventure," the main theme that plays as you're entering the theme park. Users in the playlist's comments were thrilled at the addition:

"When you hear this, you know you are home," one user wrote.

"The best sound in the whole world. Me and my family talk about this theme song ALL the time! Allll the feelings! Wish I was there," said another.

"It is absolutely wild to me how this music conjures up the excitement and energy in me of walking into the park while I'm sitting here in my apartment," another user wrote.

Here's a look at just some of the other 24 tracks on the playlist:

"Ocean Trader Market"

"The Cat in the Hat"

"The Lost City"

"Sinbad Bazaar"

"Camp Jurassic"

"Popeye's Sweethaven"

"Doctor Doom"

Click here to listen to the full playlist.