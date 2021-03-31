Union: Disney employees to get paid for getting COVID-19 vaccine

article

Walt Disney World employees will get paid for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, a union that represents many cast members announced this week.

The union that represents employees at Walt Disney World, Local 362, posted on Tuesday that cast members can get paid four hours of pay for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

They said to qualify, your vaccination must be complete, meaning you received a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It also must be done between January 1st and September 30th.

If your vaccination appointment conflicts with work, the union said to talk to your leader about your schedule. They said that Walt Disney World will not record an attendance notation for cast members who miss part or all of their shift due to a vaccination appointment. However, they must at least provide advance notice of the appointment.

"Cast members are expected to notify their leader as soon as the appointment is scheduled but no later than before the start of their scheduled shift," Local 362 said.

They encourage cast members to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

