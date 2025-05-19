Epic Universe grand opening gives nearby businesses high hopes for local economy

The Brief Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park opens Thursday. Businesses along International Drive are bracing for a tourism boost. Local leaders expect major ripple effects across the region.



The countdown is on for the highly anticipated grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe theme park, set to open Thursday, and nearby businesses are bracing for what they hope will be a flood of new customers.

What To Know:

Universal’s Epic Universe theme park is set to officially open Thursday, drawing excitement and preparations from businesses along Orlando’s International Drive.

RELATED: Epic Universe: Complete guide for rides, food, tickets and more

The park, expected to attract millions of visitors annually, has prompted nearby establishments to ramp up operations, stock supplies, and roll out promotions ahead of opening day.

The backstory:

Epic Universe marks Universal Orlando’s biggest expansion in years and is widely seen as a significant addition to Central Florida’s theme park landscape. Located near Icon Park, the new development aims to compete with regional giants like Walt Disney World while anchoring further investment and growth in the I-Drive corridor.

Big picture view:

Local leaders and business owners see the launch as an economic inflection point. With more foot traffic expected, restaurants, bars, and shops are preparing for a surge. Visit Orlando, the region’s tourism bureau, believes the park’s impact will stretch beyond ticket sales — stimulating local culture, retail, and dining sectors throughout the area.

What they're saying:

At Icon Park, just down the road from the new theme park, business owners are stocking shelves and preparing for a tourism boom. Many say the debut of Epic Universe could be a game-changer for the International Drive corridor.

"I think it’s going to be great for business on I-Drive," said one local restaurant owner. "We’re excited to get new tourism in town, and it's perfect timing for the summer."

Brother Jimmy’s, a restaurant at Icon Park, is preparing for larger crowds and offering promotions such as free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entrée to appeal to families looking to save money during their theme park visits.

Shara Pathak, the owner of Brewlando, opened her second location at ICON Park last October. She said Epic Universe was a major factor in her decision to invest in the area.

"We definitely think there’s going to be a big uptick in foot traffic here," said Pathak. "When we were considering this space, that was actually one of the things that pushed in the direction to open this location here."

The local tourism board, Visit Orlando, says the economic ripple effect of the new park could extend well beyond theme park gates.

"They don’t stay in that one theme park the entire time," said Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando. "They go shopping, they dine, they enjoy our arts and culture. So there is definitely an economic domino effect in our community."

What's next:

Epic Universe is expected to draw millions of visitors to Central Florida each year and create thousands of jobs. Special media previews are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, offering a first look inside the park before it opens to the public.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: