Orlando contractor wanted after scamming customer out of more than $14,000, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) is warning locals of an Orlando contractor who is wanted for fraud after scamming a customer out of more than $14,000.
Contractor wanted for fraud
What we know:
VSO deputies say 37-year-old Orlando contractor Argelys Virgilio Zambrano Andrade, of "ZL Renovations LLC," has warrants for theft and unlicensed contracting.
Officials say Zambrano took $14,950 in down payments from a Deltona customer for a kitchen remodel.
However, instead of completing the work, he immediately cashed her checks. Authorities say he never started the work, never applied for any permits and does not possess the required licensing.
What you can do:
Those who have any information on Andrade should call the VSO at (386) 736-5961.
Orlando contractor Argelys Virgilio Zambrano Andrade, 37, is wanted for fraud. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) in a Facebook post on May 20, 2025.