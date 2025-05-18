Missing teen in Merritt Island; school spreads word to bring boy home safely

The Brief The Merritt Island community is searching for a missing teen. Raedyn Gee, 15, was last seen on Saturday in the Indian Harbor Beach area of Brevard County. Raedyn's school has distributed 2,000 fliers and gathered for group prayers in the hope of bringing the teen home safely.



Where is Raedyn Gee?

What we know:

Raedyn Gee, 15, was last seen leaving his home around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, in the Indian Harbor Beach area of Brevard County.

Raedyn is described as a white male with short light brown hair that weighs about 140 pounds and stands at about 5 feet and 7 inches tall. The teen was last seen wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

Officials say Raedyn may be seen riding an electric scooter and may be headed towards North Carolina.

School community helps in search

Local perspective:

Raedyn is a ninth grader at Merritt Island Christian School.

School officials say they have distributed 2,000 fliers and gathered for group prayers in the hope of bringing the teen home safely.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Raedyn's location is asked to call 911 or (321) 358-4592.

