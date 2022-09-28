Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
14
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:50 PM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:59 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Uber giving free rides to Central Florida shelter locations in preparation of Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

In the midst of Hurricane Ian preparing to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, Uber announced they'll be giving free rides to those who need to get to emergency shelters in Central Florida

Uber has announced free round-trip rides to Central Florida shelter locations in Orange, Brevard, Seminole, Volusia, and Osceola Counties in preparation of Hurricane Ian. 

The ride-share company said the round-trip rides can be redeemed up to $30 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter. 

The offer is valid for up to two trips per rider. Riders must apply the promo codes before requesting the ride for the discount to apply. 

Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center says Ian is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula. 

Several Central Florida counties have opened evacuation shelters for residents who live at flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs.