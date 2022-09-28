Uber giving free rides to Central Florida shelter locations in preparation of Hurricane Ian

In the midst of Hurricane Ian preparing to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, Uber announced they'll be giving free rides to those who need to get to emergency shelters in Central Florida.

Uber has announced free round-trip rides to Central Florida shelter locations in Orange, Brevard, Seminole, Volusia, and Osceola Counties in preparation of Hurricane Ian.

The ride-share company said the round-trip rides can be redeemed up to $30 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

The offer is valid for up to two trips per rider. Riders must apply the promo codes before requesting the ride for the discount to apply.

Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center says Ian is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula.

Several Central Florida counties have opened evacuation shelters for residents who live at flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs.