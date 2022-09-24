Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty."

As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Osceola County, including evacuations, road closures, school closings, and where to get sand and sandbags. As additional information comes into the FOX 35 newsroom, we will update this page.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

OSCEOLA COUNTY SANDBAGS

Sunday, September 25 & Monday, September 26

Osceola Heritage Park, 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 34744

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Supplies, bags, and shovels will be provided. Limit of 25 bags per household. Bring your own shovel.

OSCEOLA COUNTY EVACUATIONS

No evacuations ordered.

OSCEOLA COUNTY EMERGENCY SHELTERS

No shelters opened yet.

OSCEOLA COUNTY SCHOOL CLOSURES

No school closures currently reported.

CONTACT OSCEOLA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT