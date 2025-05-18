1 dead in Ocoee shooting, deputies say

The Brief The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Vizcaya Lake Road. All involved parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the community, according to deputies. The shooting remains under investigation.



One man is dead after a shooting in Orange County on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Vizcaya Lake Road, deputies said. Officials arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Deputies said all parties involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation.