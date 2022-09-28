Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:48 AM EDT until WED 10:45 AM EDT, Brevard County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:59 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings

Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

  • Lake Mary High School – General Population
  • Winter Springs High School – General Population
  • Lyman High School – General Population and Pet-Friendly
  • Lawton Chiles Middle School – General Population
  • Midway Elementary – General Population
  • Bentley Elementary – Special Needs and Pet-Friendly
  • Layer Elementary – Special Needs

As a reminder, a shelter should be your last resort. All other options should be explored before going to a shelter.  Individuals living in mobile homes, low-lying areas, or flood zones should consider evacuating to a shelter.

You can receive updated alerts, text Storm2022 to 888-777 and register for Alert Seminole.