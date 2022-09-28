Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings

As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Lake Mary High School – General Population

Winter Springs High School – General Population

Lyman High School – General Population and Pet-Friendly

Lawton Chiles Middle School – General Population

Midway Elementary – General Population

Bentley Elementary – Special Needs and Pet-Friendly

Layer Elementary – Special Needs

As a reminder, a shelter should be your last resort. All other options should be explored before going to a shelter. Individuals living in mobile homes, low-lying areas, or flood zones should consider evacuating to a shelter.

You can receive updated alerts, text Storm2022 to 888-777 and register for Alert Seminole.