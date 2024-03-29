Just over two years after the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, a trial date has been set for the lawsuit against the manufacturer of the Orlando FreeFall ride.

Sampson's mother Yarnell is suing Gerstlauer Amusement Rides GmbH. Her lawsuit was first filed in April 2022. According to Orange County court records, a jury trial date has been set for January 21, 2025 in Orlando. The trial is estimated to last two to three days.

The then 14-year-old boy, who was visiting Orlando in March 2022 with another family from St. Louis fell off the drop tower ride to his death from more than 100 feet in the air after slipping out of his seat. The ride has been closed ever since, and Yarnell Sampson reached a settlement with the ride owners last year.

A memorial site is pictured outside the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Floida, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, died when he fell from the ride. The family is lobbying to have the ride shut down. (Stephen M. D Expand

Sampson's family continues to back new state laws to keep tragedies like this from happening again.

"Unfortunately, when he passed, I was not there for him so I had to do this," his mother said last year while remembering Tyre on the one-year anniversary of his death. "I didn’t want to come under the circumstances, but I had to do this."

Previous Tyre Sampson coverage