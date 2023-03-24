Remembering Tyre Sampson: One year since tragic fall from ride at Orlando's ICON Park

Friday marks one year since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park.

His tragic death has sparked change and his parents and the community have been fighting to make amusement rides safer.

Crews have been working hard over the last few weeks to tear it down the ride – which stood 430 feet tall – before the anniversary of Tyre's death. His father, Yarnell, will be at the site to honor his son's memory. A balloon release will happen on Friday during a commemoration ceremony to remember the boy who would've turned 16 this year.

Tyre was visiting Orlando on March 24, 2022 with another family from St. Louis, Missouri when he rode the Orlando FreeFall ride. Tragically, he fell to his death that night from more than 100-feet in the air after slipping out of his seat. The ride has been closed ever since.

Investigators had concluded that Sampson's seat was manually adjusted to fit larger riders.

An operating manual from the ride's manufacturer for the Orlando FreeFall stated that the maximum passenger weight is just over 286 pounds. Sampson was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and reportedly weighed 360 pounds.

Florida lawmakers are debating proposed legislation for ride safety following Tyre's death. The legislation would require the state to sign off on rides before they open. Known as the Tyre Sampson Act, it would toughen regulations on rides and allow the state to review employee training and shut down rides that appear unsafe.

Sampson's mother, Nekia Dodd, announced last week that her family has reached a settlement with the ride's owners and operators. The family is also backing new state laws to keep tragedies like this from happening again.

"Unfortunately, when he passed, I was not there for him so I had to do this," his mother said. "I didn’t want to come under the circumstances, but I had to do this."

FOX 35 is working to find out what was in the settlement and what will happen to the space now.

When the ceremony happens, you can watch it in the live player above.

