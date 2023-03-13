'Tyre Sampson Act': Florida lawmakers discuss ride safety bill

Florida lawmakers are debating proposed legislation for ride safety a year after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando. The state wants to make things safer, but they also want to make investigations into these issues more private.

It was just a few weeks ago that inspectors were at the 430-foot tall Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride. A state investigation found that someone manually adjusted Tyre’s seat making the harness too wide for the teen to be held properly.

Almost one year ago this month, the 14-year-old fell more than 100 feet to his death on the Orlando FreeFall ride.

The legislation would require the state to sign off on rides before they open. Known as the Tyre Sampson Act, it would toughen regulations on rides and allow the state to review employee training and shut down rides that appear unsafe.

State Senator Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, said it was unfortunate that in many cases teenagers are put in positions to oversee ride safety with minimal training. She told FOX 35 News that she would offer an amendment to the bill that would increase personal safety even further.

"I just submitted an amendment to the restraint portion where now we are going to require seatbelts on any ride that goes up more than 100 feet. The manufacturer did not require seatbelts in the instance of the ‘FreeFall’ ride, but I'm offering this amendment this afternoon that would indicate that if you go above 100 feet and there is another restraint, you must also have seatbelts," said Thompson.

One other measure in the bill would allow for unannounced inspections of rides to make sure the rides are operating under the new safety laws.