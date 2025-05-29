Florida man accused of murdering Titusville woman asks for death penalty to be dropped from trial

The Brief David Barber, accused of kidnapping and murdering Titusville resident Jessie Kirk, has filed a motion to strike the death penalty, claiming media coverage of his alleged manifesto has tainted the jury pool. The 12-page handwritten document included a detailed "timeline," a buy list of weapons and supplies, and references to a financial motive behind the crime. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, citing the brutality and premeditated nature of the murder.



David Barber, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Titusville woman in March, has filed a motion to strike the death penalty due to the media coverage surrounding the release of an alleged manifesto.

The defense claims in the motion that the media coverage "has forever tainted the jury pool".

What was in the alleged "criminal checklist"?

What we know:

On May 12, the State Attorney's Office released Barber's handwritten "manifesto" and buy list. Part of this 12-page document was a "timeline" with dates and what seems to be a step-by-step plan.

The "timeline" includes statements such as:

"Park across the street, observe and put on disguise"

"Have in purse: Gun, duct tape, eyes and ears, handcuffs"

"Gag, blindfold and detain"

"When leaving after sweeping house after bleaching, place K's fingerprint on toilet lid"

The handwritten document also included a "buy list" and "gather list" including items such as guns, restraints, pills and masks.

The document also seems to include a type of financial plan, which investigators and the State Attorney's Office have determined was a part of the reason Barber allegedly killed Kirk. There is also a list of businesses where gold can be purchased.

Below is the full 12-page handwritten document:

What happened on March 4th?

The backstory:

On March 4, 72-year-old Jessie Kirk of Titusville was reported missing by a friend after failing to show up for a morning walk, authorities said.

Around 9:30 a.m. a vehicle fire was reported in Orange County near State Road 520 and State Road 50.

During a search for Kirk around noon, Titusville police said they encountered a "suspicious" man, later identified as Barber, near her condo. He was arrested on charges of loitering, prowling and grand theft auto.

At 1:09 p.m. the burned vehicle in Orange County was identified as Kirk’s white Lincoln SUV. Almost two hours later, human remains were discovered at Haulover Canal, which were later confirmed to be Kirk's.

Who was Jessie Kirk?

What they're saying:

Kirk, a well-loved community member in Titusville, was active in local philanthropy and known for growing sunflowers and vegetables, which she donated to those in need.

She and her late husband were both celebrated for their community contributions.

State seeks death penalty for Barber

What's next:

David Barber, 35, faces multiple charges in the death of Kirk:

First-degree premeditated murder, a capital felony punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

Kidnapping

Arson

Abuse of a dead human body

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Burglary of a dwelling

Petit theft between $100-$750

Two counts of tampering with or destroying evidence

State Attorney William Scheiner announced that the state will seek the death penalty for Barber for multiple reasons, including:

The capital felony was committed for pecuniary (financial) gain.

The crime was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."

The homicide was committed in a "cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."

