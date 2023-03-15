Expand / Collapse search

Tyre Sampson's mother to visit ICON Park for first time as crews demolish Orlando FreeFall ride

By FOX 35 News Staff
ICON Park Death Investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nekia Dodd, the mother of Tyre Sampson, will visit ICON Park for the first time since her son's deadly fall from the Orlando FreeFall ride.

Her visit comes as crews are working to tear the ride down ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death. Dodd will be joined by her attorneys Michael Haggard and Kimberly Wald of The Haggard Law Firm.

During the news conference – which is set for 4 p.m.  – Dodd and attorneys will discuss the Tyre Sampson Bill – proposed legislation that would require the state to sign off on rides before they open, toughen regulations on rides and allow the state to review employee training and shut down rides that appear unsafe. 

Sampson, a 14-year-old St. Louis, Missouri native, was visiting Orlando, Florida, with another family for Spring Break on March 24, 2022, when he and his friends went to the amusement park. 

The teenager got on the attraction that was billed as the world's tallest drop tower ride (430-feet tall) and fell out of the ride's restraints as it was coming back down, according to an investigative report.

The ride – which was relatively new, having opened in December 2021 – has been closed since his death. 

A state investigation found Sampson's seat was manually adjusted to accommodate his size and he slipped through the restraints as the ride was coming down. The owners of the ride were fined $250,000 by the state for the incident and agreed to remove the ride.