Aggressive Muscovy duck leaves Florida neighbors on edge

The Brief A hostile Muscovy duck is attacking Cape Coral residents, with multiple reports of bites and harassment. Removal options are limited due to federal protections and costly trapping requirements. The duck problem extends beyond Cape Coral, with similar incidents across Central Florida.



A particularly aggressive Muscovy duck is ruffling feathers in one South Florida neighborhood, where residents say the bird has been chasing people, biting hands — and even confronting news crews.

‘I felt a jab on my hand, and it was bleeding’

What we know:

Residents in a Cape Coral neighborhood are reporting repeated attacks by a particularly aggressive Muscovy duck, which has taken up residence along their street.

The duck has reportedly bitten at least one person, chased others, and even confronted members of the media. Complaints say the bird's behavior has grown more frequent and more aggressive over time.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t confirmed whether the duck poses a public safety risk serious enough to justify removal by officials. It also remains unclear if any formal action will be taken or whether a trapper will be brought in. Some residents have raised concerns about the financial burden of private removal under state guidelines.

The backstory:

Muscovy ducks, native to parts of Texas, are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. However, they are considered non-native in Florida and can be legally removed under specific conditions. Removal, however, must be humane and typically requires professional services—an added challenge for some residents.

Big picture view:

Cape Coral isn’t alone. Communities in Central Florida, such as Oviedo and Winter Park, have also experienced similar issues with Muscovy ducks. These birds can exhibit territorial and aggressive behaviors, particularly in urban areas where human interaction is frequent. Wildlife officials have long cautioned against feeding the ducks, which can encourage bolder behavior.

What they're saying:

James Sepulveda said the duck bit him and his neighbors, even sending one of them to the hospital.

"I sit on my porch, around 7 to 7:30 p.m. at this time of the year to catch the sunset," he explained. "I had my eyes closed, all of a sudden I felt a jab on my hand, and it was bleeding."

Richard Guy, another resident, described a similar encounter.

"I stood up, and I made some noises… next thing I know… it was going to attack me!"

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said property owners may remove Muscovy ducks, but they must be humanely euthanized or transferred to educational or scientific institutions. Still, the process can be expensive.

"On a fixed income, I just can’t afford to hire a trapper," Sepulveda said.

Though the current complaints center on Cape Coral, Muscovy ducks have been known to cause issues in other parts of the state, including Oviedo and Winter Park.

"They do harass other animals, other ducks, things like that," said Rachel Snider, who witnessed another aggressive duck at a Seminole County park.

For now, locals are doing what they can to coexist with a duck that has proven, in true Florida fashion, to be anything but ordinary.

"They'll chase you away from the door of your business, home or around the edges of your house," explained Isaac Rempe, a trapper and wildlife expert.

Dig deeper:

Despite the bird’s combative behavior, options for removal are limited. Muscovy ducks are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows for control of the species—including their nests and eggs — outside of their native range, which is limited to parts of Texas.

FWC officials urge residents not to feed the ducks and recommend using water hoses to gently deter them if they become aggressive.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: