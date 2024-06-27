Two women accused of traveling to Florida, stealing $6,000 worth of merchandise

Two migrants were arrested in Port Charlotte for allegedly being a part of multiple organized shoplifting thefts throughout Florida, deputies said.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a tip from a Burlington employee that two Hispanic women were stealing.

When deputies arrived on the scene, two women were loading roughly $400 of stolen merchandise into a 2024 Hyundai Tucson with California license plates, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The women were identified as 34-year-old Carla Stephany Soto Araneda, and 33-year-old Genesi Michael Flores Reyes.

The vehicle had large amounts of clothing with tags from Marshall’s and Ross in clear sight, said deputies. They also found tools that are used to remove anti-theft devices.

After towing the vehicle to an impound lot, deputies obtained a search warrant and searched the car, where they found over $6,000 worth of merchandise from several retail stores.

Deputies said they found over $6,255.95 of merchandise from popular retail stores. The women stole $417.77 from Burlington, $2,703.86 from Marshall’s and $3,134.32 from Ross.

Araneda and Reyes were taken to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to be interviewed, and both women gave full confessions.

Detectives determined that Araneda and Reyes traveled from California to Florida and had been all over the state, including Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami. They also learned that both women are living in the country illegally.

Andres and Reyes are being held in Charlotte County and Border Patrol has been notified.

