Expand / Collapse search

Florida man accused of stealing cheese, bug spray in $400 Walmart heist

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 14, 2024 4:58pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Matthew Ferris, is charged with larceny-petit theft after stealing nearly $400 of merchandise from Walmart. (Photo: Orange County Jail)

OCOEE, Fla. - A Florida man allegedly stole nearly $400 worth of merchandise from an Ocoee Walmart, including cheese and bug spray, this week. 

Matthew Ferris, 41, is charged with petit theft, with a bond set at $2,500, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Port Orange police officers seek help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Ferris was seen at the Walmart located at 10500 West Colonial Drive at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday carrying a black backpack and a duffle bag, where he was transferring items between the bags, according to the affidavit. 

A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted police after seeing Ferris putting merchandise in the duffle bag and leaving the store without paying, the affidavit said.

RELATED: Florida woman caught allegedly stuffing backpack with stolen frozen shrimp at Walmart

There were a variety of different items Ferris allegedly stole, such as: a rain jacket, a stove stand, chicken, cheese and bug spray, to name a few. The total amount of merchandise stolen is $376.46, according to police. 

Ferris has been transported to the Orange County Jail, where he remains on $2,500 bond as of Friday afternoon, arrest records show. 