Florida man accused of stealing cheese, bug spray in $400 Walmart heist

article

A Florida man allegedly stole nearly $400 worth of merchandise from an Ocoee Walmart, including cheese and bug spray, this week.

Matthew Ferris, 41, is charged with petit theft, with a bond set at $2,500, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Ferris was seen at the Walmart located at 10500 West Colonial Drive at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday carrying a black backpack and a duffle bag, where he was transferring items between the bags, according to the affidavit.

A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted police after seeing Ferris putting merchandise in the duffle bag and leaving the store without paying, the affidavit said.

There were a variety of different items Ferris allegedly stole, such as: a rain jacket, a stove stand, chicken, cheese and bug spray, to name a few. The total amount of merchandise stolen is $376.46, according to police.

Ferris has been transported to the Orange County Jail, where he remains on $2,500 bond as of Friday afternoon, arrest records show.