Trump at Daytona 500: Return visit to Great American Race marks second time as president

The Brief Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 for the second time as president, continuing his tradition of engaging with sports audiences. His presence highlights NASCAR's conservative-leaning fan base and his broader effort to align with American sports culture. Drivers, including Chase Elliott, acknowledge the significance of a president attending the event: "It certainly brings a lot of eyes."



President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 on Sunday, marking his second appearance at NASCAR’s most prestigious race as president.

Spirit of NASCAR will 'fuel America's Golden Age'

What we know:

President Trump is back in Daytona Beach for The Great American Race. It's the second appearance at the race as president. His first visit was in 2020 while running for reelection. That year, he served as grand marshal, delivering the command for drivers to start their engines and making a dramatic entrance with an Air Force One flyover.

For this trip, Air Force One departed from Palm Beach International Airport shortly after noon, carrying Trump, his son Eric, grandson Luke, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn. Several members of Congress were also accompanying him, according to the White House.

Trump also thrilled NASCAR fans in the stands with another Air Force One flyover before he rode in the presidential limousine onto the Daytona International Speedway.

Trump has made a point of attending major sporting events, having recently become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. His presence at college football games and UFC fights, along with his well-documented passion for golf, further underscores his efforts to align himself with sports culture.

What we don't know:

It remained unclear whether Trump had any official role at the Daytona 500 this year, as he did in 2020 when he was grand marshal. The extent of his involvement in pre-race ceremonies or interactions with drivers has not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Trump’s relationship with NASCAR extends beyond his appearances at the Daytona 500. In 2018, while in the White House, he honored NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing. More recently, in May of last year, he attended the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a major race in the swing state of North Carolina, as a former president and reelection candidate.

Trump has often spoken about his admiration for the sport and its fans, praising the courage of drivers and the patriotic spirit of NASCAR events. His presence at Daytona aligns with his broader strategy of cultivating support among sports audiences.

Big picture view:

Trump’s appearance at the Daytona 500 reinforces his ongoing effort to maintain visibility among sports fans, particularly those in key political battlegrounds. With NASCAR’s fan base traditionally seen as conservative-leaning, his presence at the event could bolster his appeal among a segment of voters who value his brand of patriotism and showmanship.

His attendance follows a recent pattern of high-profile sports event visits, including last weekend’s Super Bowl. These appearances, coupled with his history of engaging with NASCAR and other sports leagues, reflect a continued strategy of associating himself with American sports culture.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: Air Force One is seen for U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

During a 2020 interview with Fox News, Trump spoke about his admiration for NASCAR and the Daytona 500, calling it a "legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years."

"The tens of thousands of patriots here today have come for the fast cars and the world-class motorsports," Trump said at the time. "But NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."

Chase Elliott, a NASCAR driver, acknowledged the significance of having a sitting president attend the Daytona 500. "One of our biggest days of the year is special," he said. "It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race."

Daytona 500: What to know:

The Daytona 500 race is held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race started at 1:30 p.m. (It was moved up an hour due to the potential for weather on Sunday afternoon).

How can I watch the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 airs on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. The race started at 1:30 p.m. (It was moved up an hour due to the potential for weather on Sunday afternoon).

Watch on TV or stream on FOX Local. FOX will then jump in with pre-race coverage of its own on TV.

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.

Daytona 500 Forecast: Is it going to rain?

It will be a warm and windy day in Central Florida, especially up the Interstate 4 corridor. Wind gusts are expected to be between 35-40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

A cold front is expected to move through Daytona Beach in the afternoon and early evening hours, which would be during the Daytona 500 race. Strong showers are expected.

Daytona 500 past winners

2024: William Byron

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2022: Austin Cindric

2021: Michael McDowell

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Matt Kenseth

2011: Trevor Bayne

2010: Jamie McMurray

2009: Matt Kenseth

2008: Ryan Newman

2007: Kevin Harvick

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Jeff Gordon

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003: Michael Waltrip

2002: Ward Burton

2001: Michael Waltrip

2000: Dale Jarrett

1999: Jeff Gordon

1998: Dale Earnhardt

1997: Jeff Gordon

1996: Dale Jarrett

1995: Sterling Marlin

1994: Sterling Marlin

1993: Dale Jarrett

1992: Davey Allison

1991: Ernie Irvan

1990: Derrike Cope

1989: Darrell Waltrip

1988: Bobby Allison

1987: Bill Elliott

1986: Geoff Bodine

1985: Bill Elliott

1984: Cale Yarborough

1983: Cale Yarborough

1982: Bobby Allison

1981: Richard Petty

1980: Buddy Baker

1979: Richard Petty

1978: Bobby Allison

1977: Cale Yarborough

1976: David Pearson

1975: Benny Parsons

1974: Richard Petty

1973: Richard Petty

1972: A.J. Foyt

1971: Richard Petty

1970: Pete Hamilton

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968: Cale Yarborough

1967: Mario Andretti

1966: Richard Petty

1965: Fred Lorenzen

1964: Richard Petty

1963: Tiny Lund

1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts

1961: Marvin Panch

1960: Junior Johnson

1959: Lee Petty

