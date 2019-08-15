RCR promotes Reddick to Cup Series in No. 8 Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick has been promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing next season to replace Daniel Hemric, who last month was told he would not be retained for a second season.
Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat
Alex Bowman had just advanced to the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, climbed from his car and slumped to the ground, dehydrated and overcome by the heat. As he was receiving medical attention, Bubba Wallace approached him and angrily splashed liquid in Bowman's face.
Truex wins again at Richmond; Gibbs' Jones disqualified
Martin Truex Jr. seemed to have a "pinch me" moment as he climbed from his car in victory lane.
Kyle Busch criticism highlights NASCAR's financial disparity
The massive divide between NASCAR's heavyweights and the underdog teams just scraping by received renewed attention following Kyle Busch's damning assessment of how backmarkers raced in the playoff opener over the weekend.
Bowyer speeds to surprise pole for NASCAR's playoff opener
Stewart-Haas Racing surged into the opening race of NASCAR's playoffs with a Clint Bowyer-led sweep of the front two rows at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Paul Menard retiring, Wood Brothers hires DiBenedetto
Paul Menard has decided to walk away from NASCAR's top level after more than 460 races and Wood Brothers Racing is replacing him with Matt DiBenedetto in the iconic No. 21 Ford next season.
Drivers left out of playoffs still fighting to achieve goals
Jimmie Johnson made one thing perfectly clear when he walked out of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's infield medical center.
Kevin Harvick wins crash-marred Brickyard 400
Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400 for the second time, beating Joey Logano by 6.118 seconds in a crash-marred race that ended Jimmie Johnson's perfect playoff run.
Jones' Darlington win give Joe Gibbs 4 chances at a title
Joe Gibbs has had the hottest hand in NASCAR this season. Now, after Erik Jones' gritty, overnight victory at Darlington Raceway, the championship owner has four aces ready to contend for another title.
Kurt Busch wins first stage at Southern 500
Kurt Busch has won the first stage of the Southern 500 on Sunday.
Hamlin looks to continue dominant NASCAR run at Darlington
No one's been as hot as Denny Hamlin in NASCAR. He believes he can keep that going Sunday night in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up in a new interview about the injuries he sustained in a harrowing plane crash alongside his wife Amy and baby daughter on Aug. 15.
Hamlin cites new maturity in turnaround season
Denny Hamlin has not finished lower than fifth since early July and his current six-race streak includes two victories in the last four races, a pair of runner-ups and a third-place finish.
Moffitt wins 2nd week in a row at Chevrolet Silverado 250
Brett Moffitt led 45 of 64 laps of Sunday's Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on his way to a second straight win in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
Bell restarts fast, wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America
Christopher Bell knows he must master the art of road course racing to make the jump to the next level of NASCAR, even if it might never be his favorite kind of track.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash
(FOX NEWS) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car just two weeks after surviving a harrowing airplane crash with his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter Isla.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks silence following plane crash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has broken his silence after he and his family were involved in a plane crash last week in Tennessee.
Denny Hamlin wins at Bristol Motor Speedway
Denny Hamlin has raced to his fourth victory of the season by holding off Matt DiBenedetto at Bristol Motor Speedway.
First responders given free NASCAR tickets after helping with Dale Earnhardt Jr. crash
First responders from the agencies that responded to a plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. were given free tickets to a NASCAR race.
Matt DiBenedetto out at Leavine after this NASCAR season
Matt DiBenedetto has been told by Leavine Family Racing he will not be brought back for a second season with the NASCAR team in 2020.