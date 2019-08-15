Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat

Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat

Alex Bowman had just advanced to the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, climbed from his car and slumped to the ground, dehydrated and overcome by the heat. As he was receiving medical attention, Bubba Wallace approached him and angrily splashed liquid in Bowman's face.

Hamlin cites new maturity in turnaround season

Hamlin cites new maturity in turnaround season

Denny Hamlin has not finished lower than fifth since early July and his current six-race streak includes two victories in the last four races, a pair of runner-ups and a third-place finish.