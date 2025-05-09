Orange County firefighters test augmented reality helmets in smoke-filled rescues

The Brief Orange County Fire Rescue is testing new AR helmets that improve visibility through thick smoke. The C-THRU helmets stream real-time visuals to help locate victims and avoid obstacles. The department is one of 80 nationwide selected to pilot the technology.



Orange County Fire Rescue is testing new AR helmets that improve visibility through thick smoke.

What we know:

Orange County Fire Rescue is among 80 departments nationwide selected to test a new augmented reality helmet designed to enhance firefighter visibility in smoke-filled environments.

Developed by Qwake Technologies, the C-THRU helmet allows firefighters to see through heavy smoke by projecting a live, thermal-based image of the room directly onto a display inside the helmet. The technology aims to improve navigation, help responders avoid obstacles, and identify victims more quickly during rescue operations.

In addition to real-time visual support, the helmets upload footage to a cloud-based system, enabling command staff and other team members to observe what firefighters are seeing on the ground. Orange County received three of the headsets for testing.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when or if Orange County Fire Rescue will adopt the helmets permanently. Details on the long-term durability, cost, and how the system integrates with current firefighting gear are still to be determined.

The backstory:

Qwake Technologies developed the C-THRU helmet to address one of the most dangerous challenges in fire rescue operations: limited visibility due to smoke. Traditional methods like handheld thermal imaging cameras provide some assistance but require one hand off tools or victims. By integrating the visuals into a helmet-mounted system, the C-THRU aims to keep firefighters hands-free while maintaining full situational awareness.

What they're saying:

Orange County Fire Rescue, known for integrating new technology into its operations, was selected to participate in this multi-agency pilot effort. The department has been testing the helmets for the past two weeks and will continue evaluation for another week.

"I think anything that can make us safer is always a positive in our industry," said Lt. Kevin Nazario of Orange County Fire Rescue. "As technology increases, we always need to be on the edge of it, and Orange County Fire Rescue does a great job keeping up with the latest technology advances. So I think it's good, moving forward."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: