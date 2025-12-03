Dispute between drivers leads to deadly shooting in Seminole County, deputies say

The Brief A dispute between two drivers led to a deadly shooting in Seminole County, according to the Sheriff's Office. One driver fired shots into the other driver's vehicle after the two got into an altercation, officials said. The driver who was shot crashed their car and died at the scene.



One person has died after a dispute between two drivers led to a shooting in Seminole County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the 1700 block of Rutledge Road in unincorporated Longwood, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, two drivers, both of whom were armed, got into an altercation that led to the shooting. One of the drivers fired shots into the other driver’s vehicle, causing it to crash, officials said. The driver who was shot died at the scene.

The driver suspected of firing the shots remained at the scene and has been detained for questioning, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led to the dispute between the two drivers.

The identities of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.