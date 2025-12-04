Blood expert speaks on Tommy Zeigler 'Christmas Eve Massacre' evidence

The Brief A blood stain expert took the stand to be cross-examined by Tommy Zeigler's defense and prosecutors on Dec. 3. A spot of blood on Eunice Zeigler's sock is believed to be her father's blood. The defense says it's possible Charles Mays, the fourth victim, killed Zeigler's family.



Amid the unveiling of new DNA evidence 50 years after Tommy Zeigler was convicted of murder, a blood stain pattern analyst took the stand.

What we know:

Defense attornies for Tommy Zeigler – who was convicted of murder in 1796 – say new DNA evidence points to Zeigler's innocence.

During the third day of an evidentiary hearing – on Dec. 3 – a blood splatter expert, Richard Eikelenboom, a forensics expert with Independent Forensic Services LLC, discussed the clothing of the victims.

Eikelenboom had examined evidence involving a dot of blood found on a sock of Eunice Zeigler – Tommy's wife. The blood belonged to Perry Edwards – her father, he said.

Eikelenboom believed Eunice's shoe was taken off her foot when she died and then put back on. He said he doesn't think it's likely the blood went through her shoe, then onto her sock.

The defense asked if it's possible her clothes were repositioned after she died.

Eikelenboom said yes.

Richard Eikelenboom, a forensics expert with Independent Forensic Services LLC, discussed the case of Tommy Zeigler.

Regarding Tommy Zeigler's shoes, Eikelenboom said blood was found on his shoes, but it was a mixture. The shape is different, he said.

"It becomes more complicated, because you don't know who is the donor of (the) blood, you don't know what the second source of DNA is," the analyst said. It's possible the stain was a mix of blood and tissue, he said.

Tommy Zeigler, 80, is in court as his defense outlines new DNA evidence they say proves that he did not murder his wife, his in-laws and another man—at his family’s furniture store in Winter Garden on Christmas Eve in 1975, 50 years ago.

The backstory:

Zeigler, 80, was convicted of murdering four people—his wife, his in-laws and another man—at his family’s furniture store in Winter Garden on Christmas Eve in 1975, 50 years ago.

Zeigler has maintained he was a victim and did not commit the crime. He said he walked in on a robbery that day and was shot while fighting off the real killer.

Tommy Zeigler, 80, is in court as his defense outlines new DNA evidence they say proves that he did not murder his wife, his in-laws and another man—at his family’s furniture store in Winter Garden on Christmas Eve in 1975, 50 years ago.

Who killed Tommy Zeigler's family?

Zeigler’s lawyers said new DNA results could prove that Zeigler struggled with Charlie Mays, a customer who was beaten and shot to death at the store that same night. Zeigler's attorney claims an analysis shows no significant blood was found on Zeigler's clothes and no gunshot residue was found on him either.

Perry Edward's blood – Zeigler's father-in-law – was on Mays' pants, the defense said.

Tommy Zeigler, 80, is in court as his defense outlines new DNA evidence they say proves that he did not murder his wife, his in-laws and another man—at his family’s furniture store in Winter Garden on Christmas Eve in 1975, 50 years ago.

Eikelenboom said it appears the blood was soaked in.

Prosecutors said Eikelenboom did not look at all crime scene photos before submitting his report.

"You had not seen this photograph when you had written your report, had you?" the prosecution asked Eikelenboom.

"No," Eikelenboom responded.

What's next:

The evidentiary hearing will continue throughout the week.