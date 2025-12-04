The Brief A handful of new laws will go into effect on January 1, 2026. While most laws typically begin on July 1 in Florida, there are some that begin at the start of the new year. One law will require the FDLE to post the names of people found guilty of animal cruelty on a public website. Another law requires pet insurance companies to better explain how they decide to pay a claim or not. See the full list below.



The countdown to the start of the new year is on – and while that means celebrations, champagne and midnight kisses for some – it also means the start of several new laws in Florida.

Most laws in Florida typically begin on July 1. However, there are a handful of laws that will go into effect on January 1, 2026, including the creation of an animal cruelty database, more transparency regarding pet insurance claims, and a new timeline for patient refunds from health care providers when a patient pays too much.

See the full list below.

Animal Cruelty Database

HB 255:

Starting January 1, 2026, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will put on its website the names of people who have been found guilty or have pleaded guilty or no contest to animal cruelty. This list will be easy to search on their website. Click here to read the bill.

Pet Insurance

HB 655:

Pet insurance companies have to clearly explain to people applying for or holding pet insurance how they decide on claim payments. They also need to share any rules about required medical exams for pets. People buying pet insurance can look over their policies and cancel them within a certain time if they want.

Insurance companies can refuse to cover preexisting health problems, but they have to prove those conditions existed before. They can also set waiting periods for some illnesses or conditions, but not for accidents. After you buy a policy, the company can ask for a pet exam, but they can’t require one just to renew your policy. Finally, whether you qualify for pet insurance can’t depend on whether you take part in wellness programs or not. Click here to read the bill.

Breast Examinations

SB 158:

Starting January 1, 2026, the state’s health insurance plans for employees won’t require you to pay any extra costs (like co-pays or deductibles) for diagnostic breast exams or additional breast exams. This means these exams will be fully covered without you having to share the cost. Click here to read the bill.

Insurance Claims

SB 944:

Starting January 1, 2026, health insurance companies and HMOs will have only 12 months (instead of 30 months) to ask licensed psychologists to pay back any overpaid claims. This change means psychologists will have the same 12-month time limit as other health care providers, like doctors, chiropractors, and dentists. Click here to read the bill.

Patient Refunds

SB 1808:

If a health care provider or facility finds out a patient paid too much, they must give the extra money back within 30 days. If they don’t, they could face disciplinary action or fines. However, this rule doesn’t apply to overpayments made by insurance companies—those are handled by different laws. Click here to read bill.