Tropical Depression 2 churns in Gulf of Mexico; Will it impact Florida?

Tropical Depression 2 formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, on the first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Though previous data forecasted the cyclone to near tropical storm strength, the latest forecast track now shows Tropical Depression 2 will not strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves south over the next day or so.

"It appears that the window of opportunity for the cyclone to strengthen is closing, or has already closed," the NHC said in an advisory.

Will Tropical Depression 2 impact Florida?

The FOX 35 Storm Team said afternoon showers and storms will be possible with heavy rain at times this weekend in Central Florida.

Coverage remains at 40-50% and winds should not be of issue. Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team as they continue to track the tropics.

Where is Tropical Depression Two?

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 2 is currently located in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, about 285 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida.

It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving south at 5 mph. "Weakening is expected to begin later today, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday," the NHC said.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later Friday morning.