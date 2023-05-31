Tracking Invest 91L: Hurricane Hunters to observe low-pressure system in Gulf of Mexico, near Florida

A day before the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season is set to begin, we're already off to an active start with an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the tropical disturbance – officially referred to as Invest 91L – has formed over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico alongside some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system on Thursday, June 1, which also happens to be the official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

2023 Season Preview: Forecasters predict for this year's hurricane season, how El Niño could impact what we see here in Florida, plus how to prepare to keep you, your family, and your home safe.

According to the NHC, the system has a low chance – about 20% – of becoming a tropical system over the next 48 hours or seven days.

"Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development over the next day or two as the system meanders over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. However, by this weekend environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southeastward towards the Florida Peninsula," the NHC said in its advisory.

Will Invest 91L impact Florida?

Regardless of whether the system becomes tropical or not, the storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, rough seas, and the potential for dangerous rip currents to parts of Florida later this week and through the weekend.