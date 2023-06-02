The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Depression 2 which formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday, the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of Friday morning, the NHC says the depression continues to move slowly southward with little change in strength.

Hurricane Hunters are investigating the system, and so far have found no evidence of intensification, but the NHC said "a short-lived increase to tropical storm intensity cannot be ruled out."

Tropical Depression 2 forecast track

Where is Tropical Depression 2 headed?

"The system is expected to move southward to southeastward and accelerate its forward speed somewhat during the next day," the NHC said in an advisory. "During this time, the depression is expected to move along the western side of a mid-level trough over Florida and east of a ridge over the western Gulf of Mexico."

Will Tropical Depression 2 impact Florida?

The FOX 35 Storm Team said afternoon showers and storms will be possible with heavy rain at times this weekend in Central Florida.

Coverage remains at 40-50% and winds should not be of issue. Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team as they continue to track the tropics.