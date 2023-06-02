Why is this storm named Tropical Depression 2 and not Tropical Depression 1?

Tropical Depression 2 formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, June 1, the official start of the hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Though the season just started, the NHC says the first storm of the 2023 hurricane season formed earlier this year.

In January, the NHC said they were tracking a rare wintertime disturbance brewing in the North Atlantic Ocean.

After a reassessment months after, NHC forecasters found that the subtropical storm was located about 300 miles north of Bermuda on Jan. 16 and determined it should be designated a subtropical storm .

The January storm has since been cataloged as the first tropical event of the season, giving the current storm in the Gulf the name of the second.

As of Friday morning, the latest forecast track now shows Tropical Depression 2 will not strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves south over the next day or so. The heavy rain threat, however, will continue from a distance mainly in south Florida.

Will Tropical Depression 2 impact Florida?

The FOX 35 Storm Team said afternoon showers and storms will be possible with heavy rain at times this weekend in Central Florida.

Coverage remains at 40-50% and winds should not be of issue. Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team as they continue to track the tropics.

FOX Weather contributed to this story.