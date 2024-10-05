Tropical Storm Milton live tracker: Latest cone, spaghetti models, forecast, Florida impacts

Tropical Storm Milton in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to slowly move, but quickly strengthen into a hurricane as it travels across the Gulf towards Florida.

Officials have warned that the storm could bring life-threatening storm surge to Florida's Gulf Coast, which is still cleaning up from the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene. Flooding, heavy rainfall, and wind damage are also possible as Milton travels across Florida later this week.

The National Hurricane Center said Milton could become a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall.

Here is the latest forecast cone, spaghetti models, and satellite images of Tropical Storm Milton:

Tropical Storm Milton Forecast Cone

Tropical Storm Milton Spaghetti Models

Tropical Storm Milton Satellite Image

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: