Tropical depression 14 forms in the Gulf, to bring heavy rain to Florida

All attention is on the Gulf of Mexico, where a system is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Milton. The chances of development have risen to 70% over the next two days and 90% within the next week. This system, currently labeled Invest 92-L, is being tracked by forecast models, which consistently show it moving toward the Florida Peninsula. Its path is influenced by a nearby frontal boundary, keeping it from moving north.

Although the chances for a tropical storm are slightly lower according to some models, current conditions in the Gulf—such as warm waters and lower wind shear—support the likelihood of further strengthening. It is increasingly probable that we’ll see Tropical Storm Milton form soon, as the system is expected to avoid stronger wind shear that might slow its development.

Elsewhere, storms Kirk and Leslie are moving away and no longer pose a threat. However, a new disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic has a 30% chance of developing over the next week. Stay tuned for updates as these systems evolve.