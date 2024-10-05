Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 35 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 35 of Florida's 67 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico and could become a major hurricane as it nears Florida's west coast.
The following counties are under a state of emergency: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.
Tropical Storm Milton is expected to become a dangerous hurricane that could bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding to not only Florida's Gulf Coast, but Central and Southern Florida.
Several counties in Central Florida have begun opening sandbag locations, so residents can prepare.
