Florida teen arrested after submitting fake bomb tip, deputies say

A 15-year-old is in custody after deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office said he submitted a false tip about a bomb at a school in Volusia County.

Officials said the teen used a fake name to send the false tip from a school laptop.

The teen is facing charges of making a false report of a bomb and disrupting the learning environment at University HS.