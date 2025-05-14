Florida teen arrested after submitting fake bomb tip, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old is in custody after deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office said he submitted a false tip about a bomb at a school in Volusia County.
The teen was arrested on Wednesday at Highbanks Learning Center in Deltona after the false tip about a bomb being placed at University High School, according to deputies.
Officials said the teen used a fake name to send the false tip from a school laptop.
The teen is facing charges of making a false report of a bomb and disrupting the learning environment at University HS.