Tracking coronavirus: U.S. sets single-day record for confirmed cases; data shows Florida should shut down

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:30 a.m. -- The U.S. has set a new record for confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in a single day as new coronavirus infections surge across the country amid hasty reopenings in many states. 44,766 new cases were logged by Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center on July 1, surpassing previous record days in June and April.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 158,997 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,550 deaths. That is an additional 6,563 cases and 45 Florida resident deaths since Tuesday.

