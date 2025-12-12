82-year-old veteran becomes oldest graduate at Valencia College this year

The Brief Paul Grizzelle-Reid, 82, graduated from Valencia College with an Associate in Arts degree. Grizzelle-Reid, who completed coursework at the college's Poinciana campus, became the college's oldest graduate this year. A U.S. Army veteran, Grizzelle-Reid traveled the world as a volunteer during his retirement.



An 82-year-old U.S. Army veteran has become the oldest graduate from Valencia College this year, the college announced Thursday.

Paul Grizelle-Reid completed coursework for an Associate in Arts degree this summer. He is now working toward a bachelor’s degree in English literature at the University of Central Florida, according to Valencia College.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Paul Grizzelle-Reid, 82, became the oldest graduate at Valencia College in 2025. (Courtesy: Valencia College)

Grizzelle-Reid traveled the world as a volunteer during his retirement, but he moved to Poinciana a few years ago to help his brother, who had Parkinson’s disease. After moving to the area, Grizzelle-Reid decided to take a Spanish class at Valencia College, which led to his desire to earn his associate degree.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

According to Valencia College, Grizelle-Reid took nearly all of his classes in person at the school’s Poinciana campus, where he connected with classmates and his professors. He even traveled to Ireland with his fellow students.

Grizzelle-Reid and fellow students were honored at Valencia’s commencement ceremonies on Wednesday. He’s now enjoying his commute to UCF with Valencia classmate and friend, Milan Jacobs, the school said.

Valencia College has eight campuses in Central Florida, including in downtown Orlando, Lake Nona, Kissimmee and Winter Park.