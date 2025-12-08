8 teens accused of stealing over $2K of items from Dick's Sporting Goods, deputies say

The Brief Eight teens visting Polk County were arrested for stealing merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the teen stole over $2,000 in merchandise. The teens are facing two felony charges.



Eight teens were arrested in Polk County for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Surveillance video allegedly shows eight teen commit theft at Dick's Sporting Goods in Davenport.

What we know:

On Saturday, Dec. 6, eight teenagers – who were in Polk County from Pennsylvania to compete in a football tournament, the sheriff's office said – were arrested for felony retail theft, which occurred at Posner Plaza in Davenport.

Around 11 a.m., the teenagers entered Dick’s Sporting Goods in two separate groups to commit fraud from the store, officials said. Their ages range from 14 to 15 years old. According to surveillance footage, the sheriff's office said the first group walked around the store looking at merchandise, while the second group made a purchase near the front of the store. After, the teens met in the middle of the school and began putting more store merchandise in the bag, deputies said.

Three teens took the bag past the point of sale and out of the store. The other five remained inside.

The store manager contacted the sheriff's office about the theft and deputies detained all eight suspects.

What was taken?

Stolen merchandise included various clothing items and football gear ranging from $10 to $135 per item – totaling to $2,296.07, the sheriff's office said.

Retail theft charges

The teen's coach responded to the store and their parents were notified.

They were transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with two felony crimes: retail theft over $750 and conspiracy to commit retail theft.

Due to their arrests, the teens were unable to participate in the game.

"These juveniles were not from Polk County, they came here from out of state for a football tournament, and instead of representing their team with pride, they chose to commit a crime," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a released statement. "Let this be clear: it doesn’t matter if you’re from here or visiting, if you break the law in Polk County, you will be arrested and held accountable."