Report: 11-year-old Florida boy dies from coronavirus, youngest fatality in the state

An 11-year-old Florida boy has died from coronavirus, becoming Florida's youngest known fatality from the virus, a report says.

According to WSVN, an 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade has died from COVID-19.

They said that the Florida Department of Health reported this on Thursday.

They added that the child's death was not travel-related and it is not known if he had contact with someone who had the virus. However, they did say that health officials confirmed the child had severe underlying health issues.

This is said to be the youngest known fatality from the virus in Florida.

On Thursday, Florida smashed its record for the highest daily increases yet, reporting over 10,000 new cases overnight.

