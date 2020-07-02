Florida Surgeon General warns residents against Fourth of July parties

article

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees and Airbnb are warning residents to respect social distancing guidelines and avoid house parties this Fourth of July weekend.

To assist in this, Airbnb said that they will not allow for hosts to authorize parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings. Most Florida counties have restrictions on indoor gatherings, so Airbnb will enforce this policy until further notice.

Airbnb also said that they will prevent some guests under the age of 25 from booking entire home listings unless they have a history of positive reviews, stating that "we will not hesitate to ban anyone who attempts to violate our strict party policies."

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees, along with Governor Ron DeSantis, is also advising Floridians to wear a mask and avoid the 'Three Cs' -- closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings.

“This 4th of July, as we celebrate with family and friends, it is important that we all remain vigilant in our pursuit of curbing the effects of COVID-19 and doing everything we can to protect our state’s most vulnerable residents,” said State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees. “By staying safe this 4th of July, we can help stop the spread of this disease in Florida. We appreciate the work of the Department’s private sector partners, like Airbnb, to help us overcome this public health crisis.”

The Airbnb policies in place will be adjusted as government and health officials give updates on the state of COVID-19 in Florida.

On Thursday, Florida smashed its record for the highest daily increases yet, reporting over 10,000 new cases overnight.

