Gov. DeSantis: Wear a mask, avoid the 'Three Cs' as Florida enters Fourth of July weekend

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Surgeon General want to remind Floridians to wear a mask and avoid the 'Three Cs' as the holiday weekend approaches.

On Thursday, Florida smashed its record for the highest daily increases yet, reporting over 10,000 new cases overnight.

Florida's Governor and Surgeon General want to keep the vulnerable safe as cases continue to surge. They are reminding Floridians to wear a mask and avoid closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings -- what they are calling the 'Three Cs.'

They also advise that those over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk avoid crowds and minimize contact outside the home.

In addition, Governor DeSantis and the Surgeon General still advise Floridians to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others, stay home when sick or experiencing coronavirus symptoms, clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces and items, and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. This will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“People over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions are at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and should avoid crowds and minimize contact outside of the home,” Governor DeSantis said. “As we head into this holiday weekend, I encourage all Floridians be diligent in avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, and remember to wear a mask. Together, we must continue to take the appropriate steps to slow the spread of this virus.”

“Avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings while continuing to practice additional preventative measures is critically important in the fight against COVID-19,” said Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Avoiding closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many people nearby and close-contact settings such as close-range conversations are important mitigation measures that we should continue using to prevent the spread of this disease.”

“Many asymptomatic individuals are unknowingly carrying the COVID-19 virus in public,” said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “Wearing a mask in public settings, frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and observing the latest social distancing guidelines will also amplify our ongoing efforts in protecting our most vulnerable populations from contracting this virus. Every Floridian has an important role to play in shielding and safeguarding our communities against COVID-19.”

