Report: 30 Orlando-area Publix stores have had workers test positive for coronavirus
ORLANDO, Fla. - 30 Publix locations in Central Florida have had a worker test positive for COVID-19, a new report says.
The Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday that Publix informed them that another 20 of its Central Florida stores have had a worker test positive for coronavirus. That brings the total of locations in the region with confirmed cases to 30.
They said that Publix confirmed the following locations were impacted by COVID-19:
- 2300 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- 409 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- 12231 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- 741 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
- 440 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
- 951 N. State Road 434., Altamonte Springs
- 2381 W. State Road 434, Longwood
- 7880 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere
- 1160 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs
- 15502 Stoneybrook West Parkway, Winter Garden
- 1720 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- 8863 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee
- 2840 David Walker Drive, Eustis
- 24420 State Road 44, Eustis
- 18955 U.S. 441, Mount Dora
- 1951 S. Narcoossee Road, Saint Cloud
- 3372 Canoe Creek Road, Saint Cloud
- 2431 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand
- 709 E. 3rd Ave., New Smyrna Beach
- 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona
- 2873 S. Orange Ave., Orlando
- 10615 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
- 14185 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando
- 5350 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando
- 16825 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- 2295 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
- 482 Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs
- 5400 Hamlin Groves Trail, Winter Garden
- 29 Blake Blvd., Celebration
- 2338 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee
Publix reportedly offers paid leave for 14 days for employees who test positive for the virus. They also notify and give paid leave up to 14 days to workers who have been in "close contact" with infected staffers.
Publix has about 125 stores in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola and Volusia counties, the Sentinel reported.
