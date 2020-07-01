Report: 30 Orlando-area Publix stores have had workers test positive for coronavirus

article

30 Publix locations in Central Florida have had a worker test positive for COVID-19, a new report says.

The Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday that Publix informed them that another 20 of its Central Florida stores have had a worker test positive for coronavirus. That brings the total of locations in the region with confirmed cases to 30.

They said that Publix confirmed the following locations were impacted by COVID-19:

2300 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

409 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

12231 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

741 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park

440 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park

951 N. State Road 434., Altamonte Springs

2381 W. State Road 434, Longwood

7880 Winter Garden Vineland Road, Windermere

1160 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs

15502 Stoneybrook West Parkway, Winter Garden

1720 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee

8863 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee

2840 David Walker Drive, Eustis

24420 State Road 44, Eustis

18955 U.S. 441, Mount Dora

1951 S. Narcoossee Road, Saint Cloud

3372 Canoe Creek Road, Saint Cloud

2431 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand

709 E. 3rd Ave., New Smyrna Beach

2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona

2873 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

10615 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

14185 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando

5350 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando

16825 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando

2295 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

482 Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs

5400 Hamlin Groves Trail, Winter Garden

29 Blake Blvd., Celebration

2338 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

Publix reportedly offers paid leave for 14 days for employees who test positive for the virus. They also notify and give paid leave up to 14 days to workers who have been in "close contact" with infected staffers.

Publix has about 125 stores in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Osceola and Volusia counties, the Sentinel reported.

