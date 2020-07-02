16 TSA officers test positive for COVID-19 at Orlando International Airport, officials confirm

article

The Orlando International Airport confirmed on Thursday that 16 TSA officers have tested positive for COVID-19 between June 23rd and July 1st.

They also said that one other officer tested positive just prior to this, specifically on June 18th. Prior to this, there was said to be a two-month period during which no one tested positive for coronavirus since the previous case on April 14th.

With coronavirus still spreading in Central Florida, they said that all TSA officers will continue to wear masks and gloves at all times when interacting with the public.

MORE NEWS: PPE-filled vending machines installed at Orlando International Airport for travelers

In total, Orlando International Airport has had 31 positive cases of the virus among TSA officers since March.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.