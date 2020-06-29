Here's where you have to wear a mask in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Mask mandates are becoming more popular among Central Florida cities and counties. Although some have jumped on the face-covering bandwagon, others have been slow to catch up.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, saying it would not work.
Brevard County: Will consider a mask mandate at Tuesday's commission meeting.
Flagler County: No word yet.
Lake County: No Word yet.
Osceola County: Already has mask mandate countywide. It was put in place back on April 13.
Orange County: Mayor Orange County Jerry Demings issued the countywide mask mandate earlier this month.
Seminole County: County leaders are possibly considering a mask mandate and are holding a coronavirus briefing on Monday, possibly discussing the issue.
Volusia County: The City of Daytona Beach instituted a mask mandate over the weekend. The county has not yet announced a countywide mandate.
Alachua County: Officials reinstated a countywide mask mandate in May.
Marion County: No word yet.