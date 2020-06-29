Here's where you have to wear a mask in Central Florida

article

Mask mandates are becoming more popular among Central Florida cities and counties. Although some have jumped on the face-covering bandwagon, others have been slow to catch up.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he will not issue a statewide mask mandate, saying it would not work.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will not make face masks mandatory, says it would 'backfire'

Brevard County: Will consider a mask mandate at Tuesday's commission meeting.

RELATED: Face masks now required in Daytona Beach; Brevard County could follow

Flagler County: No word yet.

Advertisement

Lake County: No Word yet.

Osceola County: Already has mask mandate countywide. It was put in place back on April 13.

RELATED: Mask mandate goes into effect, requiring Osceola County residents to wear masks in public

Orange County: Mayor Orange County Jerry Demings issued the countywide mask mandate earlier this month.

RELATED: Face mask mandate now in effect for Orange County

Seminole County: County leaders are possibly considering a mask mandate and are holding a coronavirus briefing on Monday, possibly discussing the issue.

Volusia County: The City of Daytona Beach instituted a mask mandate over the weekend. The county has not yet announced a countywide mandate.

RELATED: Daytona Beach mask mandate now in effect

Alachua County: Officials reinstated a countywide mask mandate in May.

RELATED: Alachua County reinstates mandatory mask requirement

RELATED: University of Florida requiring face coverings on campus

Marion County: No word yet.

CLICK HERE: MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES