Man claimed he ‘teleported’ into stolen BMW before 130 mph crash, deputies say

A Florida man accused of stealing a BMW convertible and crashing it at high speed told Volusia County deputies he had "teleported" into the car, according to body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said 36-year-old Calvin Curtis Johnson was found with a bloody face after the wreck Monday.

The backstory:

When asked how he ended up behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle, Johnson repeatedly told deputies he had "teleported."

"Put your hands on my car," a deputy is heard saying in body camera footage. "Yes, sir. I teleported," Johnson replies.

The incident began at Bicentennial Park in Ormond Beach, where a man walking his dog left his keys inside his BMW. Deputies said a thief quickly took advantage. A witness told investigators he saw a man who appeared confused get into the vehicle.

"He kept asking for a light," the witness said. "I thought, how does he have a BMW if he doesn’t even have a lighter for a cigarette?"

Moments later, deputies said the stolen car was seen speeding at more than 130 mph before crashing at Old Dixie Highway and Plantation Oaks Boulevard. Video shows the BMW engulfed in flames as deputies pulled Johnson from the driver’s seat.

"You saved me from the aliens," Johnson told a deputy after the crash.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames, deputies took Johnson to a hospital and later to the county jail.

Johnson is charged with grand theft and driving while his license is canceled, suspended or revoked.