New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Camping World Stadium

Appointments are open for the City of Orlando's next COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium.

The free, drive-thru testing site will open Wednesday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You do not need to be showing symptoms in order to be tested.

Medical first responders from the Orlando Fire Department will administer the nasal swab tests. Tests will be performed on those who drive up, walk up, or ride a bike to the site.

Those who want to be tested must be 18 or older and will need to show a valid Orlando or Orange County ID.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, go to orlando.gov/covid19testing .

If residents don't get a call within seven days in regards to their test, they can visit www.covid19resultsfl.com or contact the GENETWORx Lab at 850-583-2419.