Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 42,400 as state awaits phase 2 reopening

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 42,402 cases of coronavirus in the state and the death toll is at 1,827.

5:45 a.m. -- Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public Thursday -- with some safety restrictions for guests. Know before you go HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- State lawmakers are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to extend his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. His order is set to expire on Sunday. Details HERE.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News