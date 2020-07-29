Tracking coronavirus: 216 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday is Florida's highest daily increase

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 p.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a coronavirus roundtable in Clearwater at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

10:39 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported another 216 coronavirus deaths, making it a record single-day spike in deaths. The total is now at 6,333. The state also added another 9,446 cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in Florida to 451,423.

9:40 a.m. -- Republicans unveiled a package of bills aimed at helping American families weather the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, including plans for another round of direct payments to households. But not everyone would qualify. More HERE.

8:34 a.m. -- A bill called "Masks for All" was introduced Tuesday by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Bay Area Congressman Ro Khanna, which calls for providing free masks for everyone in the United States as a measure to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

7:57 a.m. -- Lake County Schools says that parents need to choose how their children will return to school in the fall by Wednesday, July 29th. See the options HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he might extend the statewide moratorium on housing evictions that is set to expire on Saturday.

DeSantis signaled the possibility of the extension during a roundtable discussion in Orlando about the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, saying officials will have “something on that soon.” The moratorium, which was implemented in April, allows people to avoid eviction from their homes amid the virus outbreak.

5:02 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 and 186 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 441,977 cases and the death toll is 6,117. Another update is due around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

