Florida to close state-supported COVID-19 testing sites as potential tropical storm nears

All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close starting Thursday because of the approaching potential tropical storm.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon as an area of showers and storms developing in the Caribbean inches closer to the Sunshine State. It is likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Isaias and the most recent track on it has it centered over Florida.

The sites will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday until 8 a.m., Wednesday, August 5th at the latest. This is out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe, state officials said.

Free coronavirus testing will remain available through county health departments. Other privately-done testing may continue as well but could include fees.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says that tropical storm conditions could begin in Florida as early as Saturday and will continue throughout the weekend. However, he explained that "the exact path and strength is too early to call due to all of the hurdles this system must overcome."

With the current forecast, Florida can expect coastal showers and an increase in winds starting Saturday. Coastal counties in particular will face a possible tornado threat. Heavy rain will be a factor for possible over two days.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

